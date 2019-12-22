Global  

Does experience in College Football Playoff give Trevor Lawrence, Clemson edge in Fiesta Bowl?

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields bring plenty of firepower for the Clemson-Ohio State national semifinal match-up in Fiesta Bowl.
News video: Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams

Playstation Fiesta Bowl Preview: Tight Game Between A Pair Of Top Teams 02:27

 SportsLine's Wizard of Odds, Kenny White, breaks down the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the #3 Clemson Tigers and #2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenny explains why this one is basically a coin flip type of game for him.

Recent related news from verified sources

Suspended Clemson TE returns for College Football Playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Braden Galloway, one of three Clemson players suspended by the NCAA right before last year’s College Football Playoff, is set to...
Seattle Times

49th Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State, Clemson disrespect claims are sign of respect for each other

Unbeatens Ohio State and Clemson play Saturday in the 49th Fiesta Bowl with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff Championship Game.  
azcentral.com

