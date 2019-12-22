Lampard confirms Rudiger and Azpilicueta are taking up alleged racist incident with officials Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard confirmed Antonio Rudiger and captain Cesar Azpilicueta discussed the alleged racist abuse by Tottenham fans towards the former with Premier League officials after Sunday’s match. The Blues ran out 2-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the contest was marred by an incident in the second half. Spurs’ Son Heung-min […]



