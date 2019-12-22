Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lampard confirms Rudiger and Azpilicueta are taking up alleged racist incident with officials

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard confirmed Antonio Rudiger and captain Cesar Azpilicueta discussed the alleged racist abuse by Tottenham fans towards the former with Premier League officials after Sunday’s match. The Blues ran out 2-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the contest was marred by an incident in the second half. Spurs’ Son Heung-min […]

The post Lampard confirms Rudiger and Azpilicueta are taking up alleged racist incident with officials appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘An embarrassment for football’

‘An embarrassment for football’ 01:29

 Clinton Morrison reacts to the alleged racist abuse of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during their game at Tottenham.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Antonio Rudiger alleges he was targeted with racist abuse during Sunday's 2-0 win at Tottenham and it has been rais… https://t.co/Y7IK5xRZvu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.