Frank Lampard admits it ‘feels good’ to beat Jose Mourinho as Chelsea win at Tottenham, reacts to Antonio Rudiger incident

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Frank Lampard has admitted it felt good to emerge victorious against his old boss Jose Mourinho on Sunday afternoon. The apprentice defeated his old master as Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Tottenham, thanks to two goals from Willian. When asked if the victory was made sweeter by his relationship with the opposition boss, Lampard […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published Lampard: No room for racism anywhere 00:25 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he doesn’t want to see racism at any ground as he confirms Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse at Tottenham.