Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: 'He's just a great coach'

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: 'He's just a great coach'With the Falcons 5-2 in their last seven games, they have potentially saved head coach Dan Quinn's job. Quarterback Matt Ryan continued his defense of his head coach while reflecting on the Falcons' 24-12 win over the Jaguars.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn will return to Lions in 2020 [Video]Matt Patricia & Bob Quinn will return to Lions in 2020

Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are returning to the team in 2020, Owner Martha Firestone Ford told some reporters on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach [Video]Cowboys Fans Celebrate Big Win Against Rams, But Still Feel Team Needs New Coach

Cowboys fans were quick to celebrate the team's big win against the Rams, but still feel head coach Jason Garrett needs replaced.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: ‘He’s just a great coach’

Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: ‘He’s just a great coach’With the Falcons 5-2 in their last seven games, they have potentially saved head coach Dan Quinn's job. Quarterback Matt Ryan continued his defense of his head...
FOX Sports

Quinn, Dimitroff to remain with Falcons in 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are keeping coach Dan Quinn for another season despite a second straight losing record. The team also announced Friday that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPNPro Football Talk

Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Matt Ryan again defends head coach Dan Quinn after Falcons win: 'He's just a great coach' - National Football Leagu… https://t.co/M9pF05XYvf 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.