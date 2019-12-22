Global  

Washington RB Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton for fourth all-time in rushing TD’s in NFL history

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Washington RB Adrian Peterson passes Walter Payton for fourth all-time in rushing TD’s in NFL historyRedskins running back Adrian Peterson passed Hall of Fame rusher Walter Payton on Sunday for fourth place on the NFL’s all-time career rushing touchdowns list.
