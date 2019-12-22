Global  

Cincinnati Bengals clinch No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL draft with loss to Miami Dolphins

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The Bengals are unofficially on the clock, as Cincinnati will have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft after falling to the Dolphins.
