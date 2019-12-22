Jones, Barkley Go Totally Off As Giants Stun Redskins In OT Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdown passes in the Giants' 41-35 overtime victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. 👓 View full article

