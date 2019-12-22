Ronde Barber on Michael Thomas’ record-breaking year: ‘He’s amazing’ Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

With 12 catches for 136 yards, Saints receiver Michael Thomas passed Marvin Harrison for the most single-season receptions in NFL history with 145. Ronde Barber marveled at the receiver's record-breaking performance. With 12 catches for 136 yards, Saints receiver Michael Thomas passed Marvin Harrison for the most single-season receptions in NFL history with 145. Ronde Barber marveled at the receiver's record-breaking performance. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Joseph Yun #ForTheBoy I'm surprised that Ronde Barber could talk with his Logan Paul***having Michael Thomas' lower half all in his mouth 3 hours ago Ryan Slow Pace I think Ronde Barber called Michael Thomas the best WR in the NFL #saints. It seems like hyperbole, but I'm happy for Thomas. 3 hours ago Tom Gower Ronde Barber: "I don't think you can argue that [Michael Thomas] is the best WR in the NFL right now" 3 hours ago Sean Stone Michael Thomas has 7 catches for 90 yards and Ronde Barber said he hasn't really been that involved. https://t.co/1pD9cu7cD3 4 hours ago Seward Totty @ThaHokieKing82 @RickyJDiaz7 Hmmmm....Amos Lawrence, Bruce Smith, Lawrence Taylor, Michael Vick, Thomas Jones, Rond… https://t.co/HyDpygXCwS 21 hours ago