Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dan Snyder told Dwayne Haskins to listen to doctors and not to go back in game

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins’ loss to Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins limped off the field in the middle of the best game of his young NFL career. Owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hankmotherfuck1

Hank motherfuckin Moody RT @skinscast: Dwayne Haskins just told the media he wanted to return to the game but "Dan" told him not to. Dan who, Snyder? "Yea, he to… 4 days ago

ChadGourley791

@ChadGourley79 RT @john_keim: Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins said owner Dan Snyder told him not to return to the game after his injury. Haskins said… 5 days ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Dwayne Haskins says Dan Snyder told him to to return to game https://t.co/X6I7qbdZBF 6 days ago

donharc

donald harcum RT @thomloverro: RT: #Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins "Dan" reference Sunday is one more piece of a buffet full of evidence to shove down the th… 6 days ago

thomloverro

thom loverro RT: #Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins "Dan" reference Sunday is one more piece of a buffet full of evidence to shove down… https://t.co/BRogsfmNhq 6 days ago

rocketpebird20

RocketPebird RT @Lescarpenter: Redskins trainer Robin West released a one-sentence statement saying she did not clear Dwayne Haskins to return after his… 6 days ago

JackieMcReath1

FREEDOM⭐⭐⭐ Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins says owner Dan Snyder told him to sit out remainder of game https://t.co/7uUrCX2WYQ 6 days ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins says owner Dan Snyder told him to sit out remainder of game https://t.co/r23AEhCIDy https://t.co/MVP9PztIvO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.