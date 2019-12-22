Ronde Barber on Michael Thomas’ record-breaking year: ‘He’s amazing’ Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

With 12 catches for 136 yards, Saints receiver Michael Thomas passed Marvin Harrison for the most single-season receptions in NFL history with 145. Ronde Barber marveled at the receiver's record-breaking performance.

0

