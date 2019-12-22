Global  

PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen into last 16 but James Wade out

BBC Sport Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship after a 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace.
