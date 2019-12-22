PDC Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen into last 16 but James Wade out Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 20 minutes ago )

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen is into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship after a 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans at Alexandra Palace. 👓 View full article

