Bell gets win vs. former team as Jets top Steelers 16-10

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Bell gets win vs. former team as Jets top Steelers 16-10Le'Veon Bell ran for 72 yards on 25 carries and had four receptions for 21 yards in the New York Jets' 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Bell, Jets Deal Steelers Big Blow In Pursuit Of Playoffs

Le'Veon Bell helped deal his former team's playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers on...
Le'Veon Bell pays homage to his time with Steelers ahead of Sunday's game against former team

Bell will face his former team for the first time on Sunday
