Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blackburn Rovers 3/4 to beat Wigan Athletic in Monday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Blackburn Rovers win Odds: 3/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to open Christmas Day in the play-offs, a high-flying Blackburn will welcome Wigan to Ewood Park on Monday night. Starting with the hosts, putting in yet another dominant display to pick up a 2-0 win away at Bristol City last week, Blackburn’s play-off charge […]

The post Blackburn Rovers 3/4 to beat Wigan Athletic in Monday’s Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Dack injured as play-off hopefuls are held

Blackburn Rovers lost Bradley Dack to a serious-looking injury as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Rovers top-scorer Dack,...
SoccerNews.com

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Bradley Dack stretchered off in stalemate

Blackburn top scorer Bradley Dack is stretchered off as struggling Wigan hold Rovers to move off the foot of the Championship.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Rovers_Live

Blackburn Rovers Live Chance for Wigan, but Jacobs' shot lacks the power to beat Walton. [0-0] #Rovers https://t.co/9YnmrisDNb 7 hours ago

jimgibs0n

Jim Gibson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 Ok, this is very simple. I would like Blackburn Rovers to beat Wigan thenight. The first game in a five-bet line.… https://t.co/nfPyOLMJnj 7 hours ago

openodds

openodds ⚽️In the last televised UK football before Christmas, Blackburn Rovers are a strong fancy to beat Lancashire rivals… https://t.co/Tv6fSqwJvk 16 hours ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Blackburn Rovers 3/4 to beat Wigan Athletic in Monday's Championship showdown https://t.co/XH9ccH6jM0 #Soccer 23 hours ago

Joshua_Upton

Upton @SkyBet what odds can I get on Blackburn Rovers to beat Wigan and Birmingham and draw away at Huddersfield? 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.