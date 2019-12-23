Arizona high school boys basketball rewind: What we learned in Week 4

Suzi RT @BrophyNews: Congrats to Daren Brubaker — All-Arizona Swim Coach of the Year! Coach Brubaker also received the award in 2018. Congrats… 1 day ago Brophy College Prep Congrats to Daren Brubaker — All-Arizona Swim Coach of the Year! Coach Brubaker also received the award in 2018.… https://t.co/pQWUfZt9du 2 days ago Suzi RT @azcsports: 2019 All-Arizona boys swimming team, Coach of the Year https://t.co/Vv64kDoXlZ 2 days ago Chuck Smith Attended my first year of college in Arizona at the beginning of the decade. Helped launch a new all boys high sc… https://t.co/LGMnaPqOn3 3 days ago Rounc RT @azcentral: 2019 All-Arizona boys swimming team, Coach of the Year https://t.co/GV9gaVNWqz 3 days ago Alamogordo New Mexico Who 💛 high school basketball? 🏀 • Today is the first of 3 days of the Kiwanis Invitational, an amazing boys and gir… https://t.co/8gsufhUVd5 3 days ago Richard Obert 2019 All-Arizona boys swimming team, Coach of the Year https://t.co/MsUkMK7VRY via @azcentral 3 days ago azcentral 2019 All-Arizona boys swimming team, Coach of the Year https://t.co/GV9gaVNWqz 3 days ago