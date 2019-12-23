Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including a game-clinching 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.

