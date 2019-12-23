Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including a game-clinching 38-yard run in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including a game-clinching 38-yard run in the fourth quarter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Miami Dolphins Bamboozle Philadelphia Eagles The Miami Dolphins executed the best trick play of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, the Dolphins trotted out their field goal.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Eagles' Miles Sanders on record-setting day Eagles running back Miles Sanders sets 2 team rookie records, and Greg Ward on his big day.

Delawareonline 1 week ago



NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a...

Reuters 53 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this