Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas Cowboys

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Miles Sanders leads the way as Eagles get crucial win over the Dallas CowboysPhiladelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East thanks to Miles Sanders and the Eagles defense. Sanders had 79 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards, including a game-clinching 38-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Eagles' Miles Sanders on record-setting day

Eagles running back Miles Sanders sets 2 team rookie records, and Greg Ward on his big day.  
Delawareonline

NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a...
Reuters

