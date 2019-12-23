Global  

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees fires Michael Thomas warning after key win

Daily Star Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas have stunned the NFL elite this season
News video: Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record 01:25

 Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record. Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145 passes for the year, breaking the league's record. The record was previously held by Marvin Harrison for 17...

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown [Video]New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” . The post has since been..

Ochsner Health Saints Report: Drew Brees patron Saint of passing [Video]Ochsner Health Saints Report: Drew Brees patron Saint of passing

Coming into Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Drew Brees was just three touchdown passes away from breaking Peyton Manning’s all-time NFL record.

Drew Brees looks ahead to the Saints’ upcoming playoff push as team ends season 13-3

Drew Brees looks ahead to the Saints’ upcoming playoff push as team ends season 13-3New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees discussed his team's impending trip to the playoffs after they topped the Panthers in the final week of the regular...
FOX Sports

Drew Brees likened to Michael Jordan and told he’s better than Tom Brady

Drew Brees likened to Michael Jordan and told he’s better than Tom BradyNew Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been told he's better than New England Patriots legend Tom Brady and NBA icon Michael Jordan
Daily Star

