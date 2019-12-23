Troy Aikman: Eagles “W” over Cowboys the “best team win” I’ve seen in my broadcasting career

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The Eagles topped the Cowboys 13-9 to put themselves in the driver's seat of the NFC East despite a myriad of injuries this season. FOX Sports' Troy Aikman called it the most impressive team win he's seen in his broadcasting career. The Eagles topped the Cowboys 13-9 to put themselves in the driver's seat of the NFC East despite a myriad of injuries this season. FOX Sports' Troy Aikman called it the most impressive team win he's seen in his broadcasting career. 👓 View full article

