Troy Aikman: Eagles "W" over Cowboys the "best team win" I've seen in my broadcasting career

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Troy Aikman: Eagles W over Cowboys the best team win I've seen in my broadcasting careerThe Eagles topped the Cowboys 13-9 to put themselves in the driver's seat of the NFC East despite a myriad of injuries this season. FOX Sports' Troy Aikman called it the most impressive team win he's seen in his broadcasting career.
Former Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman Talks State Of Team, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones

FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman talks about the 6-6 Cowboys situation with CBS 11.

FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman talks about the 6-6 Cowboys situation with CBS 11.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:54Published

Troy Aikman On Barrage Of Flags During Cowboys-Giants: 'Consumer Confidence Continues To Wane'

Troy Aikman let his voice be heard on Twitter Monday night as he and many others saw an abundance of penalties during the Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants. Katie Johnston reports.

Troy Aikman let his voice be heard on Twitter Monday night as he and many others saw an abundance of penalties during the Dallas Cowboys' win over the New York Giants. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:31Published


Troy Aikman: Eagles “W” over Cowboys the “best team win” I’ve seen in my broadcasting career

Troy Aikman: Eagles “W” over Cowboys the “best team win” I’ve seen in my broadcasting careerThe Eagles topped the Cowboys 13-9 to put themselves in the driver's seat of the NFC East despite a myriad of injuries this season. FOX Sports' Troy Aikman...
FOX Sports

