NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
