Eyes on Jasprit Bumrah as team for Sri Lanka T20Is, Australia ODIs to be picked today

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* The focus will be on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status as the current selection committee will have its final meeting here on Monday to pick teams for three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs against Australia. Bumrah, who recently bowled at the India nets, is fit for competitive...
