Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rafael Nadal rallies to victory in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Rafael Nadal rallies to victory in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final*Abu Dhabi:* Spanish World No. 1 Rafael Nadal rallied for a narrow 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the UAE capital.

The match between two players, who will be among the shortlist of favourites at next month's Australian Open, fully...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup 00:51

 Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won. They return home actually in a stronger position than they left, with Manchester City's victory over...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.