Club World Cup: Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 in dramatic fashion to win title
Monday, 23 December 2019 () *Doha:* Jurgen Klopp described winning the Club World Cup as "absolutely sensational" after Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha on Saturday and lift the trophy for the first time. Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...