Club World Cup: Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 in dramatic fashion to win title Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

*Doha:* Jurgen Klopp described winning the Club World Cup as "absolutely sensational" after Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha on Saturday and lift the trophy for the first time. Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before... *Doha:* Jurgen Klopp described winning the Club World Cup as "absolutely sensational" after Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha on Saturday and lift the trophy for the first time. Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a... You Might Like

Tweets about this