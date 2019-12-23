Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Club World Cup: Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 in dramatic fashion to win title

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Club World Cup: Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 in dramatic fashion to win title*Doha:* Jurgen Klopp described winning the Club World Cup as "absolutely sensational" after Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha on Saturday and lift the trophy for the first time. Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.