Raptors use biggest rally in franchise history to beat Mavs Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday, the biggest comeback in franchise history and the NBA’s largest in a decade. Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth […] 👓 View full article

