Mumbai Indians' new recruit Chris Lynn smashes 35-ball 94 in Big Bash League Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

*Sydney:* Days after he was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auction, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn almost smashed Big Bash League's (BBL) quickest century with a devastating 35-ball 94 for Brisbane Heat here on Sunday. Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mid-day #MumbaiIndians's new recruit #ChrisLynn smashes 35-ball 94 for Brisbane Heat as Sydney Sixers feel the pinch of his… https://t.co/DYn9vc6hz9 32 minutes ago