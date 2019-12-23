Global  

Mumbai Indians' new recruit Chris Lynn smashes 35-ball 94 in Big Bash League

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*Sydney:* Days after he was snapped up by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League auction, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn almost smashed Big Bash League's (BBL) quickest century with a devastating 35-ball 94 for Brisbane Heat here on Sunday. Lynn also became the first man to bring up 2,000 BBL runs as he hit 11...
