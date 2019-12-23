Global  

Liverpool deserved the FIFA Club World Cup title, says Xavi

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): As Liverpool lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, Al Sadd manager Xavi said that the club was the best team in the tournament and deserved the title.
News video: Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool

Exhausted Klopp hails incredible night for Liverpool 00:46

 Juergen Klopp hails his players after Liverpool won the Club World Cup by beating Flamengo 1-0 in extra time.

