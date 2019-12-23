Liverpool deserved the FIFA Club World Cup title, says Xavi

Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): As Liverpool lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, Al Sadd manager Xavi said that the club was the best team in the tournament and deserved the title.

