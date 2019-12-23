Blue Jays sign starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to 4-year deal: reports

Starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has signed a 4-year $80 million US deal with the Toronto Blue Jays according to various reports.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Do Not Follow. Lead.It's closing time RT @mlbdailydish: The Blue Jays add an All-Star starter to complement their impressive young lineup, signing Hyun-jin Ryu to a four-year, $… 36 minutes ago forex2go4u "Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports the Blue Jays have agreed to sign free agent starter Hyun-Jin Ryu..." 1 hour ago fernando guzman RT @latimessports: Former Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu agrees to four-year deal with Blue Jays https://t.co/gbBsdRH7aZ 2 hours ago dailyMLBfantasy Report: Jays, Ryu agree to 4-year, $80M deal - Hyun-Jin Ryu | LA: Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports the Blue Jays h… https://t.co/HURJ99tx0t 2 hours ago MLB Daily Dish The Blue Jays add an All-Star starter to complement their impressive young lineup, signing Hyun-jin Ryu to a four-y… https://t.co/e5PrciD9e2 2 hours ago Phillip Ressler Former Los Angeles (LA) Dodgers Major League Baseball (MLB) starter Hyun-Jin Ryu agrees to a four (4)-year deal wit… https://t.co/vZYvPwY3cE 2 hours ago The World News Blue Jays reportedly sign Korean starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to $80M deal https://t.co/AEzwCoiJ2d https://t.co/4fEyW0xJIf 3 hours ago SudburyStar Blue Jays reportedly sign Korean starter Hyun-Jin Ryu to four-year, $80M deal https://t.co/ujGCZrWfxJ 3 hours ago