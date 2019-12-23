Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Sport Review Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp says he is hopeful that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury isn’t serious after the Liverpool FC midfielder picked up a knock in Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final. Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off in the 75th minute to prematurely bring to an end his participation in the Fifa showpiece. The […]

The post Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp keen to change European perception of Club World Cup 01:07

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits winning the Club World Cup will do little to change the attitude towards it back home – but for him and the players it is currently the most important competition. Klopp was criticised for taking his full first-team squad out to Qatar and leaving behind a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccertal

Soccer Talk Jurgen Klopp press conference LIVE - Liverpool boss gives latest injury news for Club World Cup: Liverpool manager… https://t.co/iLD4VvbZ5i 6 days ago

LFCNews

LFCNews Jurgen Klopp press conference LIVE - Liverpool boss gives latest injury news for Club World… https://t.co/QHWtTkt33c 6 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Jurgen #Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Georginio Wijnaldum - The Sport Review #LFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/CsMpXPBlZM 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.