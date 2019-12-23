Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 27 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp says he is hopeful that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury isn’t serious after the Liverpool FC midfielder picked up a knock in Saturday night’s 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final. Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off in the 75th minute to prematurely bring to an end his participation in the Fifa showpiece. The […]



