Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes told he’s better than NFL hero Tom Brady

Daily Star Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes told he’s better than NFL hero Tom BradyKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taunted the Chicago Bears after another stunning performance
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears 26-3 on Sunday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears 26-3 on Sunday Night Football 07:40

 Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Chiefs beat Bears 26-3 on Sunday Night Football

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Bold claim #NFL https://t.co/qf4MHsREiI 28 minutes ago

JimWood1369

Jim Wood (Cobra) RT @Farzin21: Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk Chop in Chicago! I’m sure the Kansas City Star editorial board hates that. They call it the “A… 2 hours ago

Farzin21

Farzin Vousoughian Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk Chop in Chicago! I’m sure the Kansas City Star editorial board hates that. They call it the “Arrowhead Chop.” 2 hours ago

TshirtTrendSto1

TshirtTrend Store Star Wars Baby Yoda Hug Kansas City Chiefs shirt https://t.co/cMe9r1leKv https://t.co/xbZfoHNUoy 3 hours ago

Covers_Vegas

Patrick Everson RT @Covers: In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Chicago to… 8 hours ago

Covers

Covers In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to… https://t.co/yYiGT4wIIF 8 hours ago

Covers

Covers In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to… https://t.co/v7AXj8mwmd 11 hours ago

mumteecorp

MUMtee Star Wars Baby Yoda Hug Kansas City Chiefs shirt https://t.co/plEbkD61FS https://t.co/mnC6OdlQ2b 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.