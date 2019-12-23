Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes told he’s better than NFL hero Tom Brady

You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Bold claim #NFL https://t.co/qf4MHsREiI 28 minutes ago Jim Wood (Cobra) RT @Farzin21: Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk Chop in Chicago! I’m sure the Kansas City Star editorial board hates that. They call it the “A… 2 hours ago Farzin Vousoughian Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk Chop in Chicago! I’m sure the Kansas City Star editorial board hates that. They call it the “Arrowhead Chop.” 2 hours ago TshirtTrend Store Star Wars Baby Yoda Hug Kansas City Chiefs shirt https://t.co/cMe9r1leKv https://t.co/xbZfoHNUoy 3 hours ago Patrick Everson RT @Covers: In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Chicago to… 8 hours ago Covers In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to… https://t.co/yYiGT4wIIF 8 hours ago Covers In appropriate Star Wars fashion, it’s master versus apprentice when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to… https://t.co/v7AXj8mwmd 11 hours ago MUMtee Star Wars Baby Yoda Hug Kansas City Chiefs shirt https://t.co/plEbkD61FS https://t.co/mnC6OdlQ2b 2 days ago