rajeev bhaskar Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho https://t.co/smuQ2MU33S 1 day ago Devdiscourse Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho https://t.co/k2QAG7s4hC 1 day ago Tiyani Sambo RT @soccerzela: DISAPPOINTING "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I hate racis… 1 day ago Soccerzela DISAPPOINTING "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I ha… https://t.co/86loKAwTDT 1 day ago 9Sport Mourinho: It's something that saddens me, I hate racism in society & in football https://t.co/xEc6SdmQId https://t.co/5NUVuqQmxT 1 day ago 9Sport Mourinho: It's something that saddens me, I hate racism in society & in football https://t.co/xEc6SdmQId https://t.co/zcNFYeJBT4 1 day ago