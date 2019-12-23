Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): After Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he hates racism in the society and it 'saddens' him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose: Society needs help with racism

Jose: Society needs help with racism 01:24

 Jose Mourinho says football and society need help to tackle the scourge of racism and discrimination.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism [Video]Tottenham's Mourinho supports action against racism

Jose Mourinho wants action taken against racist fans but defends the majority of Spurs supporters

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says both football and society 'need help' in fight against racism

Mourinho said that there was a wider issue of racism in British society that had to be addressed
Independent


Tweets about this

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho https://t.co/smuQ2MU33S 1 day ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Racism in society 'saddens' me: Mourinho https://t.co/k2QAG7s4hC 1 day ago

Baclar

Tiyani Sambo RT @soccerzela: DISAPPOINTING "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I hate racis… 1 day ago

soccerzela

Soccerzela DISAPPOINTING "I don't have much to say other than it's something that saddens me. I hate racism in society, I ha… https://t.co/86loKAwTDT 1 day ago

9Sport1

9Sport Mourinho: It's something that saddens me, I hate racism in society & in football https://t.co/xEc6SdmQId https://t.co/5NUVuqQmxT 1 day ago

9Sport1

9Sport Mourinho: It's something that saddens me, I hate racism in society & in football https://t.co/xEc6SdmQId https://t.co/zcNFYeJBT4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.