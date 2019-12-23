Global  

Cricket: Trent Boult ready for Boxing Day return for Black Caps at Melbourne Cricket Ground

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Trent Boult ready for Boxing Day return for Black Caps at Melbourne Cricket GroundHe made his debut in one of New Zealand's most famous test victories, and now Trent Boult is hoping to help inspire another on his return to the Black Caps.Boult's first taste of test cricket was in the Black Caps' stunning seven-run...
Cricket: Tim Southee takes a stunner to dismiss David Warner

Cricket: Tim Southee takes a stunner to dismiss David WarnerA stunning catch from Tim Southee has claimed the wicket of David Warner just before lunch in the Boxing Day test between the Black Caps and Australia.Warner had...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: 'Livid' Steve Smith storms away from umpire in Boxing Day test against Black Caps

Cricket: 'Livid' Steve Smith storms away from umpire in Boxing Day test against Black CapsAustralian superstar Steve Smith has stormed off the MCG after a heated discussion with on-field umpire Nigel Llong.Smith was visibly furious after Llong twice...
New Zealand Herald

singleandhappy_

Muskaan RT @HTSportsNews: Trent Boult says ready for second Test after bowling against his own teammates https://t.co/vBTbwy2YdO 16 hours ago

cricketnmore

cricketnmore Have ticked right boxes: Trent Boult ready to play Boxing Day Test 👉 https://t.co/IucVSgNu5S Get more updates at… https://t.co/R0jvd05slN 3 days ago

247CricketNews

247CricketNews New Zealand received a boost on Monday with Trent Boult appearing to be back to ... #cricketnews https://t.co/VWFAbuCm8Q 3 days ago

NatSportUAE

The National Sport New Zealand's Trent Boult ready for #boxingdaytest after bowling against own teammates #AUSvNZ |… https://t.co/KjV94mZvJ8 3 days ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Trent Boult says ready for second Test after bowling against his own teammates https://t.co/te6oPdcXhm 3 days ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports Trent Boult says ready for second Test after bowling against his own teammates https://t.co/vBTbwy2YdO 3 days ago

RyanEckford

Ryan Eckford RT @theagesport: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult has declared he is on track to be fit for the Boxing Day Test https://t.co/S1vEWU4p8I 1 week ago

theagesport

The Age Sport New Zealand paceman Trent Boult has declared he is on track to be fit for the Boxing Day Test https://t.co/S1vEWU4p8I 1 week ago

