Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Manchester United and Liverpool FC for Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund forward in a club-record deal. The same article states that Chelsea FC have emerged as the front-runners to sign the […]



The post Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manchester United News Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star - report https://t.co/vQgEDZqYX6 https://t.co/FvfDOqNTUZ 39 minutes ago liverpoolnews2019 Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star - report https://t.co/7Sx0b3aZYc https://t.co/SDMJ4Twsk8 43 minutes ago Chelsea FC News Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star - report https://t.co/XhwnqkVn8o https://t.co/Nh5Ndirb7r 46 minutes ago Kevinavedi🇰🇪🇨🇳 RT @TheBlues___: Duncan Wright | #Chelsea are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool to sign £120million-rated Jadon Sancho. The B… 4 hours ago Ehsan RT @City_Chief: 📰| Chelsea are ready to battle Man United and Liverpool to sign £120million-rated Jadon Sancho. [The Sun] https://t.co/W9P… 7 hours ago Football Round Up Chelsea are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool to sign £120 million rated Jadon Sancho. The Blues are… https://t.co/awyK0BrgVW 12 hours ago TAWHA TAFFA RT @cfc_wale: CHELSEA are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool to sign £120million-rated Jadon Sancho. The Blues are working on… 13 hours ago