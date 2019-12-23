Global  

Chelsea FC ready to battle Man United to sign 19-year-old Bundesliga star – report

The Sport Review Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Chelsea FC are ready to compete with Manchester United and Liverpool FC for Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that the Blues are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund forward in a club-record deal. The same article states that Chelsea FC have emerged as the front-runners to sign the […]

