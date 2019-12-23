Global  

Tottenham in discussions to sign 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder – report

The Sport Review Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Tottenham Hotspur have entered into discussions about the possibility of signing Flamengo midfielder Gerson in the January transfer window, according to a report in England. Website 90min is reporting that Spurs have held talks about signing the highly-rated Flamengo midfielder next month as they look to bolster Jose Mourinho’s midfield. The same article states that […]

The post Tottenham in discussions to sign 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
