Ram Dass, psychedelic drug pioneer, dies at home aged 88

Reuters India Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ram Dass, who in the 1960s joined Timothy Leary in promoting psychedelic drugs as the path to inner enlightenment before undergoing a spiritual rebirth he spelled out in the influential book "Be Here Now," died at home on Sunday. He was 88 years old.
