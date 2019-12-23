Global  

Philadelphia hosts New York after van Riemsdyk's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Philadelphia hosts the New York Rangers after James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout win against the Senators
Van Riemsdyk scores 2, Flyers rout Eichel-less Sabres 6-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat the...
Seattle Times

Toronto faces New York on 6-game win streak

Toronto will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Maple Leafs take on New York
FOX Sports

