Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gary Neville snaps at Sky Sports anchor after making powerful statement on racism

Team Talk Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Gary Neville took exception to a comment from his Sky Sports colleague David Jones on Sunday after he made a powerful statement on racism.

The post Gary Neville snaps at Sky Sports anchor after making powerful statement on racism appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Neville: PL need to do more on Racism

Neville: PL need to do more on Racism 02:08

 Sky Sports News pundit Gary Neville believes the Premier League and other authorities need to do more after allegations Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist abuse.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea [Video]Neville's full verdict on racism at Spurs-Chelsea

After an alleged racist incident marred Chelsea's victory at Tottenham, Sky Sports' Gary Neville spoke out passionately.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 08:05Published

Serie A monkey paintings 'bizarre' [Video]Serie A monkey paintings 'bizarre'

Sky Sports News' James Cole discusses Serie A's decision to use three paintings of monkeys to illustrate a campaign to stamp out racism.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports presenter David Jones apologises unreservedly for 'spoiling' Gary Neville's anti-racism speech

Neville delivered a passionate argument on why there are a growing number of racist incidents in British football, only for Jones to stress he is not expressing...
Independent

Former Derby County and Arsenal star has his say on Spurs and Chelsea racism incident

Former Derby County and Arsenal star has his say on Spurs and Chelsea racism incidentThe ex-England defender agreed with fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville that the United Kingdom's two major political parties have done little to tackle a rise...
Derby Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.