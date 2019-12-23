Global  

Transfer News Live - Tottenham eye first Mourinho signing, Arsenal star nearing exit

Daily Star Monday, 23 December 2019
Transfer News Live - Tottenham eye first Mourinho signing, Arsenal star nearing exitTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is edging closer to his first Tottenham deal, Arsenal are set to hand Mikel Arteta funds and Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised to recruit next month. PLUS: All the latest news and gossip as the transfer window edges closer
News video: Tottenham: A look back at 2019

Tottenham: A look back at 2019 00:49

 A look back at Tottenham's roller coaster 2019, which included a change of manager and a European final. Mauricio Pochettino was on the verge of history by guiding Spurs to the Champions League final but they were unsuccessful and he was sacked six months later and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

