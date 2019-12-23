Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Jurgen Klopp say Divock Origi has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s success this year even though “nobody is talking about” the Belgian striker. The Reds won their third trophy of the calendar year on Saturday night thanks to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in […]



The post Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s 24-year-old unsung hero appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

