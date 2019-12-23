Global  

Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s 24-year-old unsung hero

The Sport Review Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp say Divock Origi has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s success this year even though “nobody is talking about” the Belgian striker. The Reds won their third trophy of the calendar year on Saturday night thanks to a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in […]

The post Jurgen Klopp raves about Liverpool FC’s 24-year-old unsung hero appeared first on The Sport Review.
