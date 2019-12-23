Global  

Naseem Shah becomes youngest pacer to pick five-wicket haul in Tests

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Karachi, Dec 23 (IANS) Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has become the youngest fast bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. On Monday, Shah finished with the figures of 5/31 as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 212 in their second innings and won the second and final Test by 263 runs at the National Stadium.
