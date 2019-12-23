Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man City star Kevin de Bruyne shows his class with children's charity campaign

Daily Star Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Man City star Kevin de Bruyne shows his class with children's charity campaignMan City star Kevin De Bruyne has impressed on the pitch but off it he has been part of a Roc Nation initiative to help children in the local community
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DjGriffman

Griffman Man City star Kevin de Bruyne shows his class with children's charity campaign #Football #News https://t.co/83Wl7X4IMC 3 minutes ago

2019Lcfc

LeIcester City FC News Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/vsrdW2Fxp1 https://t.co/KNM3M2JyVr 12 minutes ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester Evening News https://t.co/iwxzs44DX2 13 minutes ago

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/vLUCIjV4LR https://t.co/dSO115bAso 13 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Man City star Kevin de Bruyne shows his class with children's charity campaign https://t.co/z311Gv1hjj https://t.co/cdRzIyzM8j 15 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/JlN21kim2K https://t.co/GQ7SixqFKj 15 minutes ago

SportsClock

sports o'clock Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/8ZV2avIK1N https://t.co/fPwonNBOLJ 18 minutes ago

JnrMarzio

Gianluca Di Marzio ⚽️💥 RT @ManCityMEN: Brendan Rodgers thrilled by seeing Man City star Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/PhbNDZtSTO 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.