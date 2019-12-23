Global  

Ferrari announce Charles Leclerc contract extension amid Lewis Hamilton speculation

Daily Star Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ferrari announce Charles Leclerc contract extension amid Lewis Hamilton speculationCharles Lerclerc's stellar season with Ferrari has seen him awarded with a deal until 2024 despite rumours of Lewis Hamilton potentially joining the team
