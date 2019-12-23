Global  

Kolasinac wanted in Italy

SoccerNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Napoli and AS Roma are both interested in Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal, according to Sky Sports. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international arrived to the Emirates as a free agent from Schalke 04 in 2017. He competed for the left-back spot with Nacho Monreal for two years, and just as the Spaniard left this summer, the […]

Kolasinac wanted in Italy
