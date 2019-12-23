Kolasinac wanted in Italy

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Napoli and AS Roma are both interested in Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal, according to Sky Sports. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international arrived to the Emirates as a free agent from Schalke 04 in 2017. He competed for the left-back spot with Nacho Monreal for two years, and just as the Spaniard left this summer, the […]



