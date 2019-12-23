Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bumrah, Dhawan return; Rohit rested for SL T20Is

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20I and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20Is in the squads announced on Monday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dbpostnews

DBPOST #Bumrah, #Dhawan return for limited-overs fixtures against SL, #Australia; #RohitSharma rested for T20Is https://t.co/xH7uU1BTcx 7 minutes ago

balpallavi

BCMenon Seems a balanced team except in the case of Pant. - https://t.co/iHnRNDGeIy 11 minutes ago

Oneindia

OneIndia Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan return for Australia, SL series; Rohit Sharma rested for T20Is @Jaspritbumrah93… https://t.co/ddMMW7Fz5B 14 minutes ago

mykhelcom

myKhel.com Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan return for Australia, SL series; Rohit Sharma rested for T20Is @Jaspritbumrah93… https://t.co/i4wTz9dUgB 14 minutes ago

BeingJsuryal

Jeet Suryal 🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: #RohitSharma #JaspritBumrah Fit-again @Jaspritbumrah93, @SDhawan25 return; @ImRo45 rested for SL T20Is Details: https:/… 16 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India #RohitSharma #JaspritBumrah Fit-again @Jaspritbumrah93, @SDhawan25 return; @ImRo45 rested for SL T20Is Details:… https://t.co/43cWoGKZ2O 19 minutes ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI Fit-again Bumrah, Dhawan return; Rohit rested for SL T20Is https://t.co/T4EU4mE1Zq Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RdNwTDktsR 26 minutes ago

satyakam92

Satyakam RT @IExpressSports: JUST IN: Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah return to #TeamIndia squad for T20I, ODI series vs Sri Lanka & Australia in 202… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.