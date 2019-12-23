Bumrah, Dhawan return; Rohit rested for SL T20Is

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India's T20I and ODI squads for next month's home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20Is in the squads announced on Monday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads.


