Sky Sports presenter David Jones apologises after social media backlash for interrupting Gary Neville’s racism discussion
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Sky Sports host David Jones has apologised for intervening during Gary Neville’s post-match discussion on the alleged racist abuse Antonio Rudiger suffered while playing against Tottenham. Rudiger, the Chelsea defender, indicated that he he had been subjected to monkey chants during the second half of the 2-0 defeat of Spurs on Sunday. Referee Anthony Taylor […]