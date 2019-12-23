Global  

Philander to retire from int'l cricket after England Tests

Sify Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Johannesburg, Dec 23 (IANS) South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa on their official Twitter handle.
