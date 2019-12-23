Global  

“Real Pressure Is Watching My Mum Work Three Jobs Trying to Make Ends Meet for Christmas, This Is Football” – Troy Deeney (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
When asked about relieving the pressure of not scoring for a long time as he struck from the spot in Watford’s 2-0 triumph over Manchester United on Sunday, captain Troy Deeney put the right perspective on the matter by giving his view on the meaning of pressure. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Laura Woods asked Troy Deeney about the […]

The post “Real Pressure Is Watching My Mum Work Three Jobs Trying to Make Ends Meet for Christmas, This Is Football” – Troy Deeney (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
