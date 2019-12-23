Global  

Juventus 1-3 Lazio: Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia

SoccerNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Juventus have only lost two games so far this season, with the first being a 3-1 defeat in the league at the hands of Lazio. The second took place last night in Saudi Arabia, as the reigning Italian champions were put to the sword once again by the very same team, Lazio, who won the […]

