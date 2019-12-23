Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without injured RB Dalvin Cook

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The NFL injury gods appear ready to smile on the Green Bay Packers yet again this season as they face off with a shorthanded Minnesota Vikings squad.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Section Yellow comes to Lambeau Field

Section Yellow comes to Lambeau Field 01:47

 Trips to Packers games often start early. Many tailgaters reach for a cold one before heading into the game. But there is a new group that wants you to reach for something else.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:38Published

Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs? [Video]Bears-Packers Preview: Can Chicago Win Their Way Into The NFL Playoffs?

The Bears have to win three tough games for a chance to make the playoffs, and that starts in Green Bay against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down this NFC..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loom

Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loomThe Green Bay Packers can clinch the NFC North by beating the Vikings in Minnesota this week
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Upon Further Review: Packers stymie Vikings in the ‘Za’Darius Smith Game’

Upon Further Review: Packers stymie Vikings in the ‘Za’Darius Smith Game’What we learned from the Green Bay Packers’ 23-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deputy_Dee

Deputy D RT @usatodaysports: The NFL injury gods appear ready to smile on the Green Bay Packers yet again this season. https://t.co/ADKiZninnZ 2 days ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports The NFL injury gods appear ready to smile on the Green Bay Packers yet again this season. https://t.co/ADKiZninnZ 2 days ago

CameronHogwood

Cameron Hogwood 🚨MNF🚨 ♦️ Who can fill in for Dalvin Cook? ♦️Can the Packers take the pressure off Davante Adams & Aaron Jones? ♦️… https://t.co/xSDN1j2hvt 2 days ago

NFLSportMag

NFL SportMag How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without => https://t.co/P5uKdJbzVe #nfl https://t.co/Efbor3uLPV 2 days ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without injured RB Dalvin Cook https://t.co/PFt8EdtBdJ https://t.co/IL3OjyNvjc 3 days ago

sportsappsfans

Mark Carrington UG: How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without injured RB Dalvin Cook… https://t.co/tbSmvwWUHI 3 days ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without injured RB Dalvin Cook https://t.co/fqPtyQpS6J 3 days ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley How Green Bay Packers can pressure Vikings QB Kirk Cousins without injured RB Dalvin Cook https://t.co/SrWfcYvbdM 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.