West Ham: Manuel Pellegrini fretting over fitness of Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin fitness

Independent Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Roberto may return to the starting eleven if Fabianski fails a late fitness test ahead of Boxing Day
News video: Fabianski set to return 'this week'

Fabianski set to return 'this week' 01:53

 West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle.

Pellegrini: Goalkeeper decision difficult [Video]Pellegrini: Goalkeeper decision difficult

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says it was a ‘difficult decision’ to drop Roberto for David Martin against Chelsea.

Pellegrini 'happy' for keeper Martin [Video]Pellegrini 'happy' for keeper Martin

Manuel Pellegrini praised his goalkeeper David Martin after keeping a clean sheet on his Premier League debut in West Ham's 1-0 win at Chelsea.

"We will see" - Manuel Pellegrini provides an uncertain update on West Ham's problem position

Manuel Pellegrini has offered a cryptic message about whether Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin will be able to play against Crystal Palace.
Confirmed West Ham team vs Leicester: Lukasz Fabianski returns after three months out

Confirmed West Ham team vs Leicester: Lukasz Fabianski returns after three months outThe team news is in at London Stadium for the Saturday evening kick off under pressure Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini has been handed a big boost
