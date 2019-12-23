Cotton Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Memphis vs. Penn State

Gregg Sadler @Ohiohshoops Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl, then orange bowl, with the half time light show. Sugar Bowl, as long as my lat… https://t.co/JLSGHmBpGz 3 hours ago Jordan Curtis Every time I flip the channel back to the Cotton Bowl Penn State is scoring https://t.co/2i1X6dYwzp 4 days ago Glen Kiltz Here it is Saturday BEFORE New Years Earliest time slot! The Cotton Bowl is on NOW. on a cable channel. Some name… https://t.co/D2r0sPc2qj 4 days ago AL.com sports Penn State vs. Memphis Cotton Bowl (12/28) 2019 live stream; time, TV channel, odds, watch online https://t.co/b49YQoxzbF 4 days ago Nae ❄🎄🎁🏈🕹⛄ RT @psufootball: What time is the Penn State-Memphis Cotton Bowl matchup today? Channel finder, injuries/absences of note, more https://t.c… 4 days ago Penn State Football What time is the Penn State-Memphis Cotton Bowl matchup today? Channel finder, injuries/absences of note, more https://t.co/GdJKCVpeKE 4 days ago PennLive.com What time is the Penn State-Memphis Cotton Bowl matchup today? Channel finder, injuries/absences of note, more https://t.co/FcWWmQ1erD 4 days ago Pennsylvania Sports What time is the Penn State-Memphis Cotton Bowl matchup today? Channel finder, injuries/absences of note, more https://t.co/aO3gmAe59K 4 days ago