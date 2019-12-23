Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Skip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Eagles

FOX Sports Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Skip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the EaglesSkip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, effectively knocking them out of the running for the NFC East. Hear why Skip says he is glad the season is over, and who is to blame for the Cowboys’ poor performance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tickets For Eagles-Cowboys Clash For NFC East Title Is Hottest In Town [Video]Tickets For Eagles-Cowboys Clash For NFC East Title Is Hottest In Town

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:08Published

Eagles-Cowboys Hottest Ticket In Town [Video]Eagles-Cowboys Hottest Ticket In Town

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman: Dak Prescott's injury makes the under the best bet when Cowboys take on Eagles

Todd Fuhrman: Dak Prescott's injury makes the under the best bet when Cowboys take on EaglesTodd Fuhrman reacts to Dak Prescott's injured throwing shoulder, saying it makes the under the most attractive bet when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Philadelphia...
FOX Sports

Cowboys given major playoff boost as Eagles slammed by Michael Vick

Cowboys given major playoff boost as Eagles slammed by Michael VickDallas Cowboys face Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFL clash but Michael Vick has laid down the gauntlet on one side in particular
Daily Star Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RecordCraig

Craig Record Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys 2017 NFL Draft | UNDISPUTED https://t.co/5tLMWDdyW4 https://t.co/w7tF8eLxEx 8 hours ago

RecordCraig

Craig Record Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys&#39; Week 10 loss to the Vikings | NFL | UNDISPUTED… https://t.co/MON9lOT07m 1 day ago

RecordCraig

Craig Record Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys&#39; Week 14 loss over the Chicago Bears | NFL | UNDISPUTED… https://t.co/H8MfMQsST5 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.